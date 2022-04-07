“You have cancer” are words some people can only imagine how they would respond when hearing, and there are some people who have actually heard those words directed to them, even multiple times.
Hannah H. Bullock, a Warren County resident, heard them loudly and clearly, twice, as she was diagnosed with breast and colon cancer six years ago. Bullock describes her battle with cancer as life changing, and says she actually thanks God for allowing her to battle and survive cancer because it humbled her and changed her life. Bullock
said, “I will tell the world what God did for me!”
As she shared her powerful journey and battle with cancer, I could still hear the fight, faith and strength in her words and emotion, as she told me how limited access to insurance and medical care caused her delayed access to medical attention.
She was also quick in sharing with me her state of denial and boldness by thinking, “Not me; I don’t have cancer.” Bullock stated, “There were free screenings that I could have taken advantage of, but I just didn’t think I would get it.”
Even after self-examinations and detecting a lump in her breast, Bullock states she stayed in complete denial. However, through prayers and an increase in hours on her job with Warren County Schools, she became qualified to have medical insurance, and was encouraged by a colleague to go the doctor; and, as Bullock states, “When the doctor told me, ‘You have cancer’, I was still in denial and shock!” She says, after reflecting, and finally gaining her composure, God came over her, and she thought, “Why not me?”
Bullock thanks her sisters for taking care of her and close friends and other family for
supporting her through breast and colon cancer. She said she had rough days, but as she puts it, “I trusted God, and I was not going to give Satan my joy!”
Cancer free now, Bullock wants to encourage others to eat healthy foods such as fresh, leafy greens, and other foods from the earth, as well as to move and keep the heart pumping. She walks on a regular basis, and implements simple things like parking far away from stores and buildings to give herself a nice walk whenever she can.
I asked Bullock to share some words of wisdom with me, and she quickly stated, “Love God, put Him first, love your body, take care of your body; your body is God’s temple.”
I asked Bullock about some resources that are helpful to her. An avid supporter of the local nonprofit Pink with A Passion, Bullock says the organization is a big help to people in our community and she enjoys helping whenever she can.
Bullock is excited about the upcoming event with Pink with A Passion as they are planning to hold a Survivor Celebration for those who have survived cancer, those living with cancer and for those who have lost loved ones to cancer. The Survivor Celebration will take place on Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Warren County Recreation Complex, 840 U.S. Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton.
According to the NC Comprehensive Cancer Control Plan 2014-2020: A Call to Action, cancer has been the leading cause of death in North Carolina since 2009. This plan developed by the North Carolina Advisory Committee on Cancer Coordination and Control also highlights the enormous economic, physical and emotional impact cancer has on those faced with it. The plan’s purpose is to reduce the cancer burden of lung, colorectal, breast, prostate, cervical and melanoma cancers in our state by focusing on prevention, early detection, care and treatment.
Through the plan, A Call to Action, The North Carolina Advisory Committee on Cancer Coordination and Control encourages community organizations such as Pink with A Passion to work to address cancer prevention and control within our communities.
Bullock and members of Pink with A Passion invite the public to put on your walking shoes and bring your lawn chairs to The Survivor Celebration. It will be jam-packed with exciting and memorable activities. Free registration begins at 8 a.m. and lasts throughout the time of the walk. For more information about the Survivor Celebration, contact Amena Wilson at 252-213-5735 or Elaine White at 443-983-7472.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To get in contact with her, visit tajones.org.
