Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 45F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 45F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.