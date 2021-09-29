A common theme arose as the Warren County Board of Education’s Curriculum Committee met on Sept. 23: in-person learning is more effective than virtual instruction.
The committee officially includes two board members, but all five board members were present. Several school system administrators participated.
Schools in the Warren County district spent most of the 2020-21 school year in virtual learning. While in-person learning resumed in the spring, more than 1,000 students remained in virtual learning for the entire year, according to school system data.
Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton said that state test scores for school districts across North Carolina show that virtual learning may not be the best course of instruction for many students.
Chelsa Jennings, the school system’s chief academic officer, said that, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges that it brought, 2020-21 test scores do not count toward accountability status or school grade. Instead, the scores allow educators to identify challenges and develop solutions.
Sutton and Jennings described Warren County’s scores as very low. However, Jennings said that the school system’s Summer Learning Program, when students were able to return to the classroom for several weeks, enabled most students to increase their academic performance.
“The data shows growth from in-person learning,” she said. “This shows that students do best with in-person learning.”
The educators present agreed that for virtual learning to be effective, students must be at their computers or other devices and actively participating during class sessions or whenever they meet with their teachers. However, Sutton noted that a number of factors can have an impact on whether students are online when they need to be, ranging from being able to connect with the internet to having parents who are unable to be at home during class sessions due to work schedules.
Jennings told the committee that Warren County Schools originally said that parents who enrolled their children in the school system’s virtual learning program this year that they would need to be prepared to remain in the virtual program for the entire year.
However, Jennings said that five students were allowed to move from virtual learning back to classroom instruction for several reasons:
• They recognized that virtual learning was not the best placement for their child.
• Parents did not realize the workload involved in working with their children during virtual learning.
• Some students did not want to participate in class, and their parents could not monitor them.
• One student was ready to return to school after being vaccinated for COVID-19.
“When you have the data (from last year) and parents say they are struggling, it is better to allow students to return,” Sutton said.
Jennings reported that 97 students are currently enrolled in the school system’s virtual learning program.
She indicated that a number of parents praised the virtual learning program, saying they were pleased with the majority of classes, that their children submitted their work regularly and improved their class attendance.
Sutton explained that for many school districts, the 2020-21 school year was characterized by learning how to operate virtual learning, and that this year is going more smoothly.
“We know a lot more now than we did last year, but it is still a challenge, and is not for every child and family,” he said.
Sutton said that the state considers virtual learning as a temporary educational option during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the future, virtual learning will be limited to districts with official virtual academies.
Sutton was scheduled to discuss the state’s recommendations about virtual learning in the future during tonight’s board of education work session/business meeting, which had not concluded at press time.
__________
The board of education’s Curriculum Committee meets at 3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. Its Facilities Committee meets at 3 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The Finance Committee meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. All meetings are held in the conference room at the school system’s Central Office, 109 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton, and are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.