The Warren County Board of Commissioners is expected to have a full agenda for its Nov. 7 regular meeting after hearing reports ranging from an emergency medical service substation study to courthouse use policy during its Oct. 19 work session.
EMS substation study
Warren County Emergency Services Director Joel Bartholomew presented a report to county commissioners after consulting firm Management Solutions for Emergency Services, LLC completed a study to help identify suitable locations for the next two EMS substations.
He said that the Management Solutions reviewed three years of call data for EMS and Warren County Rescue Squad, and pinpointed these locations on a county map. This data and other factors, such as traffic reviews, response times and an operational overview, enabled Management Solutions and EMS to identify potential substation locations with the goal of a drive time to the scene of call of 10 minutes or less.
Locations identified by the study were the following:
• The northwestern part of the county, which includes Soul City, Manson, Drewry, Oine and Wise. The Oine area near Interstate 85 was identified as the best site in his region.
• The northeastern part of the county, which includes Vaughan, Churchill, Enterprise and the area near Eaton Ferry Bridge. The area around Eaton Ferry Road and Highway 903 was identified as the best choice if a station were to be placed in that area of the county.
During the board discussion, Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis requested that the complete study to be presented to the board include more information about placing a substation in the Oine area, citing a need for additional coverage there.
Courthouse use policy
Warren County Clerk of Court Lisa Blalock previously raised concerns about the county’s policy for using the courthouse building. During last week’s work session, she asked for use of the courtrooms after hours to be prohibited.
Blalock listed security as the primary concern, saying that during after-hours events, the main door is unlocked with no law enforcement officers there. She said that this situation poses the greatest danger.
Blalock added that the state is preparing to upgrade and add technology for the courtrooms. She also noted that the courthouse is not designed as an event venue with chairs, tables, audio/visual equipment. Courtroom staff are often asked to provide those articles and must rearrange their work spaces to accommodate non-judicial groups. Blalock also noted that many court-related articles must be locked up in preparation for public use.
Blalock and County Manager Vincent Jones told commissioners that other counties in the area do not allow the public to utilize courthouse space for event.
Jones emphasized that the proposed change does not impact Courthouse Square, which would remain available for use by the public for events.
Other anticipated agenda items
Other matters of business expected to be on the county commissioners’ agenda for its November meeting are the following:
• A request for a change order from KPH Paving and Landscaping, Inc. to increase the budget for street improvements for the Pleasant Hills Subdivision in Soul City by $65,000 to address needs that include adding more binder in areas with insufficient stone.
• A conveyance deed between Warren County and KNC Holding LLC (Heritage Mulch) for an easement that would allow for the installation of a 3-inch master meter to serve Heritage Mulch between Ridgeway and Soul City. The location is determined by regulatory guidelines governing water line separation from existing sewer line. To meet this requirement, the master meter will need to be installed on the private property of KNC Holding.
• A 20-year water purchase contract that would allow Aqua Carolina to purchase bulk water from the county to serve approximately 100 households in the Woodland Shores, Gaston Heights and Woodhaven Drive subdivisions.
The Nov. 7 meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
