Local nonprofit organization Pink With A Passion partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to offer a Pop-Up Food Market Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9-11 a.m.
According to Amena Wilson, president of Pink With A Passion, the food market reached approximately 608 people, including 234 households, reaching 176 children under the age of 18 and approximately 188 seniors 65 years of age and older.
“The market went really, really well,” she said. “There was so much love in the air, and people were happy to get the produce and other items, and we intend on doing this again.”
According to Wilson, many of the participants were glad to see the food distribution taking place on a Saturday, because of some work schedules and other limitations that make it difficult to take advantage of events such as this happening on weekdays.
Along with the members of Pink With A Passion and the Food Bank staff, approximately 17 community members volunteered to help in various capacities. Warren County Commissioner Tare Davis was excited about volunteering. He stated, “These are much needed resources provided here, and any time we have an event like this, food giveaways, we are reaching so many families on so many different levels. I have talked to several people who are picking up for people in the community who needed, but couldn’t come out. An opportunity to give back to citizens of any capacity is a great thing!”
Pink With A Passion, a local nonprofit organization born out of love, compassion, education and a desire to help women fighting breast cancer, originated in 2017. After much hard work and dedication, they have evolved into an organization that helps patients and their families who are battling all types of cancer. The current members of Pink With A Passion are Corie Simmons, Elaine T. Smith, Natoya Woodard, Carlotta Woodard, interim secretary, Arlene McCaffity, Barbara Baker, treasurer, Elaine White, vice president and Amena Wilson, president, Gloria Horton, accountant, and two volunteers in training, Bertha Goodson and Sadie Lee.
According to their website, foodbankcentralnc.org, The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is a nonprofit organization that has provided food to over 34 counties in central and eastern North Carolina for over 40 years.
T. A. Jones is a correspondent and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To reach her, go to tajones.org or email terryalstonjones@gmail.com.
