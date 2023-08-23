The Heritage Quilters Giving Circle welcomes Warren County Schools’ New Teachers and other staff members to the community with a tour of county points of interest on Aug. 17.
New school personnel are pictured with representatives of school system administration, Warren County Board of Education, school staff members, elected officials and others as they prepare to begin the tour following a meet and greet event.
The tour took the new educators to sites in Warrenton, the Greenwood community, Soul City, Ridgeway, Norlina, Wise, Lake Gaston, Hollister, Vaughan, Afton and the Inez area before the return to Warrenton.
