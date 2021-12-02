The Warren County Courthouse Square Memorial Committee is taking the next step toward recommending what to do with the space where the Confederate monument stood by reviewing designs suggested by North Carolina A&T State University students.
The statue itself was removed in June 2020. In August of that year, the Warren County Board of Commissioners appointed members of the Courthouse Square Memorial Committee, charging the group to seek community input and develop a recommendation of how the space where the monument was should be used.
The Memorial Committee developed a survey, allowing the community to provide input about what should be done on the Courthouse Square space. This summer, the Memorial Committee presented a survey synopsis to the county commissioners. Opinions about what should be done at Courthouse Square ranged from repairing the Confederate Monument and returning it to its former place to using the space in a way that speaks to a diverse public by developing something that will invite all people to come to it. Other suggested placing a cross on Courthouse Square to symbolize purity, freedom, unity and salvation, or an eagle, the mascot of Warren County High School and the national bird.
Those who wanted to see a replacement for the Confederate monument asked that it reflect unity, community, progress, diversity, the future and starting a new chapter.
Suggestions included something that would reflect all Warren County veterans from all wars and a monument of appreciation to all members of the United States Armed Forces.
In September, the board of county commissioners approved the removal of the granite base of the former Confederate memorial and approved a $500 honorarium for students in the NC A&T Landscape Architecture Program to complete an assessment and design as recommended by the Memorial Committee.
Around the middle of September, Paul Kron and Chris Harrison’s Landscape Architecture students made their first visit to Warren County to meet with the committee and take initial steps in studying the Courthouse Square space. They spent this semester completing their design projects.
Bill Kearney, Memorial Committee co-chairman, and Harrison discussed the students’ work with the newspaper last week. They noted that survey responses revealed that community feelings about removing the Confederate monument ranged to regret, cynicism and loss to a call for unity, hope, progress and focus on the future. Kearney and Harrison said that the Memorial Committee and the students wanted to address this range of emotions by creating a space where everyone would feel comfortable and hopeful.
Harrison described the Courthouse Square space as having the potential to generate ideas and start conversations. Kearney agreed, referring to the work as “Broadening the Narrative” of local history to include more stories for a reflection of what the space means to different people.
Both highlighted the idea of developing a space that will allow people to share their stories.
“We are trying to … create spaces to unify the community, to be respective to all and where all people will feel comfortable,” Harrison said.
He indicated that his students expanded their designs beyond the area where the monument stood to include all of the Courthouse Square grounds.
The students saw the former monument’s granite base before it was removed and the words, “Our Heroes,” which were prominently displayed on one side. Harrison noted that the words stood out in students’ minds and that many of their designs featured a raised platform with the same words to allow people to discuss their heroes or take photographs of loved ones standing on the platform to honor them as modern-day heroes.
Student designs also reflected Warren County’s role as the birthplace of what became known as the Environmental Justice Movement.
“People came together to fight for the community,” Harrison said.
Other student designs were inspired by the quilt square designs showcased at the Quilters Lane section of Courthouse Square and the Rotary Club clock on a nearby sidewalk.
Many students saw Courthouse Square as a public park or public space and suggested such elements as a playground, water feature and expanded veterans’ memorial.
Kearney said that the Memorial Committee must now review the students’ designs to determine if any one design stands out, or if it wants to pull elements from multiple designs to create a finished product to recommend to the board of commissioners.
Harrison said that his students and the Memorial Committee strongly agree on what the final design should reflect.
“It should tell the story of the people,” he said.
