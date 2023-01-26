Saturday morning was cold outside, but the children and adults inside John Graham Gym in Warrenton didn’t mind. They were too busy having fun with Winter Art Time activities offered by Warren County Parks and Recreation.
Participants selected a canvas printed with a design. They received small tubes of paint, a paint mixing tray to help them produce just the right color and shade, and brushes. Then, the fun began. Participants could sit, relax and paint. It was no problem if they didn’t finish. They could take the materials home and have more art time later.
Saturday’s event was just one example of the activities that Warren County Parks and Recreation offers for people of all ages — and in all seasons of the year.
“I’m excited about what’s coming up,” said Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Bonnie Fitz.
She described herself as being passionate about Parks and Recreation, adding that she wants to build upon the local department’s strong athletic foundation to offer something for a range of interests.
The community may be most familiar with youth sports, including baseball, softball, soccer and basketball. Parks and Recreation is working to bring additional sports and other activities — like Saturday’s Winter Art Time — in the future.
Fitz is pleased that interest, as measured by registration data, continues to grow. Parents Night Out in October drew 20 registrations. From there, numbers grew at a steady pace. There were 24 registrations for Start Smart Basketball, held in November and December to prepare youth for Parks and Recreation basketball teams. The Halloween-related crafts event Witches, Spiders & Monsters — Oh My! drew 36 registrations. Numbers jumped during the Christmas season with 66 registrations for Grinch’s Night Out, an evening of games, crafts, dinner and a movie.
Fitz hopes that the increase in registration is just the beginning of things to come. Local residents have much to look forward to as Parks and Recreation offers activities now and in the seasons to come:
• Pickleball: Fitz said that the interest in pickleball remains strong in Warren County. The John Graham Gym is open for pickleball on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with different skill levels. Local Pickleball Ambassador Stan Brothers teaches Pickleball 101 for beginners. Pickleball equipment is available at the gym for those who would like to play at other times.
• Holiday Kids Crafts, 6-6:45 p.m., Tuesdays, Feb. 7-21, Warren County Memorial Library. The registration fee of $5 includes all supplies. The registration deadline is Feb. 3. Register online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation or call 252-257-2272.
• Lifeguard Academy, for age 15 through adults, registration deadline Jan. 31. The training program prepares participants for the lifeguard certification course. The free program will provided transportation for instruction and practice. The program will be held on Tuesdays from Feb. 7-March 28. Transportation will be offered from Warren County High School to the John Graham Gym for homework time, open play and a light dinner before leaving at 5:30 p.m. for classes at Aycock Recreation Center. Participants may also arrive at John Graham Gym by 5:30 p.m. to be transported to the pool or meet at Aycock Recreation Center at 6:30 p.m. Those who pass the pre-requisites will be able to sign up for the lifeguard certification course free of charge. Those who pass the certification course are asked to work part-time at the pool at the Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park this summer. Register at warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation or call 252-257-2272.
• Girls Youth Volleyball League for ages 9-18, registration Feb. 15-March 15. The league fee is $10. Fitz said that girls who want to play both volleyball and softball won’t have to choose between the two. Schedules will be coordinated to accommodate those who want to play both sports. Register at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Pecreation or call 252-257-2272.
• Youth League Baseball and Softball for ages 4-17, registration Feb. 1-28. The fee is $10. League play is held at the Warren County Recreation Complex. Register at the Parks and Recreation Office at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton; online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation; or call 252-257-2272.
• Easter Egg Hunt: Coming in April.
• Open gym: When the John Graham Gym is not being used for a specific sport or event, it is open to the public for multiple sports. Equipment is available at the gym.
In addition to participating in the upcoming sports and activities, local residents can become involved with Parks and Recreation by volunteering. Fitz said that people can volunteer to coach, work concessions, work behind the scenes at events or at the office, or in other capacities. In addition, interested persons can also serve as park ambassadors. They will be asked to give a year’s commitment to the county park of their choice and inspect the park once a month to make sure that everything is in good shape. Volunteer applications are available at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
“Volunteers are crucial to expanding programs,” Fitz said.
She is excited about the sports, programs and other activities that will be available in the upcoming months. For Fitz and the other members of the Warren County Parks and Recreation team, it is important that local residents don’t have to travel to find fun activities for all ages.
“I want to bring these opportunities to Warren County, to make it a great place to live, work and play,” Fitz said.
For more information, go to www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation or call 252-257-2272. The website offers a calendar of daily activities. The John Graham Gym is located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton. Schedules are also posted at the door of the gym.
