For Kimberly Young, Melissa Lynch and Cyndi Bowen of Forever Young Salon on Warrenton’s Main Street, clients are much more than the people who come in to have their hair or nails done. It doesn’t take long for them to feel like family.
Longtime friends Young and Lynch opened the salon in 2019 in what is often referred to as the Taylor Building at 130 N. Main St., Warrenton.
Both have worked in cosmetology for 20 years and couldn’t dream of doing anything else.
Raleigh native Young, the daughter of a nurse, completed certified nursing assistant coursework, but working in a beauty-related kept tugging at her heart. She earned a cosmetology degree from Central Carolina Community College in Lillington and worked at a number of Raleigh salons before arriving in Warren County in 2009 when she married local resident Jason Young. Kimberly worked at the former High Fashion Beauty Salon in Warrenton before opening her Forever Young Salon in Wise.
Lynch, a Churchill community native, realized that she wanted to be a hairdresser in second grade. She earned her cosmetology degree at Vance-Granville Community College and worked at Tillie’s Beauty Salon in Norlina for 10 years before working at The Beauty Box in Warrenton for eight years.
Jason and Kimberly Young decided to sell their property in Wise and move to Warrenton, and wanted to find a building to restore that would provide a good site for the Forever Young Salon. They purchased the Taylor Building in 2018 and soon began the renovation process in the section that is the salon’s home today.
When Kimberly needed a second person to work with clients, Melissa seemed to be an ideal choice. They became friends when the Youngs moved to Warren County, and both attended Macon Baptist Church. Young and Lynch did hair and makeup for weddings together, and they had wanted to work together in a salon setting for some time.
Cyndi Bowen, Kimberly’s sister, joined the Forever Young Salon team in April of last year. She often visited Kimberly on weekends and moved to Warren County eight years ago.
Bowen operates The Learning Garden daycare, which she opened in Wise in 2014. More recently, she moved the daycare to its current location in Norlina.
She is a graduate of Troutman’s College in Raleigh and began her career in manicures/pedicures while working at Kimberly’s salon in Wise. Today, Bowen operates Nails by Cyndi down the hall from Forever Young Salon. While it is a separate business, it is also considered to be part of the salon.
Bowen works to offer her clients a complete pampering experience. For example, pedicures include a foot soak, sugar scrub, mask for legs and feet, massage and polish.
Manicures can be miniature works of art. Clients may choose from a range of colors, from the more traditional beige or pink to a rainbow of other shades. Glittery polishes add a bit of additional fun. Bowen loves adding nail air to the look. Now, she is offering hearts for Valentine’s Day. Turkeys were the design of choice for Thanksgiving, and snowmen added a festive touch around Christmas.
On the hair side of the salon, Young and Lynch offer haircuts, color, highlights and perms, along with the weekly wash and style which many ladies enjoy. Their clients include women, men and children.
While trends come and go, color seems to be popular right now.
“Everyone is having fun with color now, whether they are getting highlights for the first time or having several different colors,” Lynch said.
Many of the salon’s clients are from Warren County and the lake area, while others travel from Palmer Springs, Va., Henderson, Louisburg and Wake County.
Young, Lynch and Bowen love working with their clients.
“Some ladies that I have I have had for the whole 20 years that I have been working,” Lynch said. “They are like family.”
Bowen agreed.
“My customers are like family,” she said.
No matter how long clients have been coming to the salon, it doesn’t take long for family-type bonds to form.
“Because you are with them so long, you learn a lot about their lives,” Young said. “They feel like family.”
Friendships developed at the salon extend to activities with clients and their families outside the business setting.
“Some of my closest friendships started at the salon,” Young said.
The three ladies of Forever Young Salon enjoy helping their clients look and feel their best. Whether clients are getting a manicure or pedicure as a treat for themselves or they are getting a haircut and color, Young, Lynch and Bowen want to make them feel special.
“(I love) being able to make somebody’s day better by doing their hair,” Lynch said.
Forever Young Salon, located at 130 N. Main St., Warrenton, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays by appointment. For more information, call 252-879-0055. Nails by Cyndi is open from 6-9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.
