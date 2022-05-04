The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its Monday night meeting, appointed Bonnie Fitz as the county Parks and Recreation director at an annual salary of $71,500. Her first day of work here will be May 16.
While her primary role will involve serving as recreation director, Fitz's official title will be assistant director of community services.
Fitz earned a degree in Physical Education and Kinesiology from Charleston Southern University.
She has more than 20 years of Parks and Recreation experience in Virginia and South Carolina and will be coming to Warren County after serving as Parks and Recreation manager in York County, Va., since 2016.
Fitz replaces Dickie Williams, who retired late last year after serving as Warren County Parks and Recreation director for more than 36 years.
