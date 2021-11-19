New Beginning Christian Church For All People will host its Annual Love Plate Ministry Feeding to celebrate Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 4-6 p.m. at the church, 126 Old Wise School Extension, Wise.
The event is free of charge to the public and will be take-out only. There will be no deliveries. The meal is catered by KC’s Catering.
There will also be a $20 gas card giveaway for the first 50 cars. There is a limit of one gas card per car.
