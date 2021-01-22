Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.
The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award has been bestowed on thousands of North Carolinians who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.
Each county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. One of the nominees will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. A local committee evaluates the nominations.
Nomination forms are available in Warren County at the following locations:
• North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Warren County Center, 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton.
• Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front Street, Warrenton.
Nominations forms may also be requested by emailing Crystal M. Smith at cmsmith2@ncsu.edu.
Return the completed forms to: NC Cooperative Extension, Warren County Center, 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton, or email a pdf copy to cmsmith2@ncsu.edu, no later than Monday, Feb. 1. For more information, call 252-257-3640.
