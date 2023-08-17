Last week, Warren County Schools updated its rules to require students at all of the county’s public schools to carry clear backpacks for the 2023-24 school year. In making the announcement, the school system described the change as an additional safety measure.
Questions about backpacks have been on the minds of students and parents after a July 26 Facebook post made by Warren County Middle School raised concerns about whether all students would be required to carry clear backpacks.
After the newspaper reached out to the school system, Heather Mallard, chief Communication and Engagement officer for Warren County Schools, contacted principals at each school to check whether they would require clear backpacks. Among schools that responded, Warren County Middle School and Warren County High School were the only ones requiring clear backpacks. At the time, there was no district wide requirement.
That changed with Warren County Schools’ announcement last week. All students at all grade levels — elementary, middle and high school — and all schools must carry clear backpacks.
In making the announcement, the school system stated the following:
• We are giving all students a free, clear Warren County Schools backpack.
• If you do not want to use the backpack provided, you may purchase a clear backpack of your own.
• For privacy, you may carry a small bag the size of a sheet of paper folded in half inside of your clear backpack.
• If you have a school-issued Chromebook bag, you may also bring that to school.
• All bags may be searched at any time, following school board policy.
Information about the backpack rule changes is posted on the Warren County Schools website (warrenk12nc.org) and Facebook page.
Leadership positions
Warren County Schools also announced that the board of education recently approved the hiring of the following for school system leadership positions:
• Kisha Clemons, chief academic officer. During her 20-year career in education, she has served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. Clemons has worked in Beaufort County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools and was the 2020 Wells Fargo NC Principal of the Year.
• Dr. Dennis Carrington, chief operations officer. He began a nearly 20-year career in education as a Business teacher at Warren County Middle School in 2004. Carrington has worked in school administration for the Wake County Public School System, Halifax County Schools and Vance County Schools. He assumes his new role with Warren County Schools after serving as principal of Warren County Middle School for the past three years. Carrington was an assistant principal at WCMS for two years before that.
• LaTonya McNeill, director of school performance. During a 28-year career in education, she has served as a teacher, school administrator, instructional coach, Curriculum coordinator and district instructional leader. McNeill has worked for the NC Department of Public Instruction, South Carolina Department of Education, Richland School District One in South Carolina, Hoke County Schools and Cumberland County Schools.
• Dr. Cynthia Simons, Warren County High School principal. She has worked in education for 24 years and has served as the assistant principal at Wake Forest High School since 2008. During that time, Simons also earned a Doctorate of Educational Leadership from Fayetteville State University and Master of School Administration from North Carolina Central University. Warren County Schools noted that Simons is continuing the work started by WCHS Interim Principal Elaine Hanzer, adding that Hanzer, a retired school administrator, has worked the maximum amount allowed by the state while receiving retirement benefits. Hanzer’s last day at WCHS will be Aug. 31.
Superintendent Keith Sutton described Clemons, Carrington, NcNeill and Simons as great additions to the school system’s leadership team.
“These highly qualified educational leaders will help continue our critical mission of improving Warren County Schools, how we educate and support our students, how we empower our staff and how we connect with our community,” he said. “These are not only key instructional leaders, but are also transformational leaders as we reimagine our schools and how we educate students in the twenty-first century.”
First day of school
Students at Warren County High School and Warren Early College High School returned to class on Aug. 8. During last week’s Warren County Board of Education meeting, school board members and Superintendent Keith Sutton said that the first day of school went smoothly and expressed excitement about the new school year.
Board members described the excitement of students and commended the people of Warren County who assisted the schools in preparing for the new school year and for welcoming students.
“I am excited to report that we’ve had a great first day for our high schools,” Sutton said.
This year marks a significant change for Warren County Schools with the closure of Warren New Tech High School and transfer of its students to Warren County High School. Warren New Tech teachers and other staff members were moved to other positions within the school system to fill vacancies, including those at WCHS.
Sutton commended all Warren County Schools staff members for their work to prepare for the new school year in everything from moving furniture to preparing student schedules. He also praised local educators and families.
“Our teachers, students and families — we’ve asked a lot of them this year,” Sutton said. “There’s been some big changes, but they’ve rolled with it and got to work to make sure we’re providing the best education we can for our students.”
The superintendent envisions the 2023-24 school year as one of ongoing improvements.
“We’re not done yet,” Sutton said. “We’re happy with the improvements we’ve made, and we’ll keep improving throughout the year. It’s all part of our long-term plan to create an innovative learning environment in Warren County, where our students will have all of the opportunities that are available to any other student in North Carolina. Our students will graduate from Warren County Schools with the knowledge and skills they need to become productive and successful adults.”
Students at the elementary schools and Warren County Middle School will start the new school year on Aug. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.