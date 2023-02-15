Warren County Schools has named Warren County High School Business and Information Technology Teacher Toriano McRae, Jr. as its Beginning Teacher of the Year.
Originally from Charlotte, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a degree in Marketing. While McRae didn’t grow up here, he developed a strong connection with the Warren County community through his wife, Ashleigh, from Warrenton.
Ashleigh’s mother, Gwen Smith, wanted to start a local AAU team to provide opportunities for area residents to participate in travel basketball programs. The closest travel teams were based out of Raleigh or Durham, which meant a long travel time from Warren County just to attend practice.
Smith established the NC Raptors in 2019, and McRae was one of the coaches. That was the first time that he had ever coached, but that experience changed his life.
“I’ve always loved basketball,” McRae said. “When I started coaching, I realized I wanted to do that as a career. I wanted to do that for the rest of my life.”
His love of coaching brought him to Warren County Schools, where he is in his fourth year of teaching. McRae taught Math I and Math II at Warren County High School as he pursued teacher certification. After completing certification, he began working with the school’s Career and Technical Education program, which aligned more closely with his degree.
McRae’s work as Business and Information Technology teacher allows him to work with students in all of the high school grades, much like his coaching duties. He serves as head coach for cross county and varsity boys’ basketball, and assistant coach for junior varsity boys’ basketball.
In the classroom, he teaches the Microsoft suite of programs, helping students to gain skills that will prepare them for their future careers. Even though McRae walks into the same classroom areas each day, there is always something new to experience and discover. That’s exactly what he loves.
“What I really enjoy is that no two days are ever alike,” he said. “You never know what to expect. Each day can be different.”
For McRae, building strong relationships with students is an important aspect of teaching.
“My students understand that I am in their corner,” he said.
As both a teacher and coach, he strives to teach the youth of Warren County High School to work hard to attain their goals and to always give their best effort. While he is not a football coach, he supports the football team by providing motivation to the young men as both athletes and students. McRae is often seen on the sidelines or at practice.
He loves the family atmosphere at Warren County High School brings, with staff members helping one another. McRae expressed appreciation for Victor Hunt, Jr., athletic director and football coach and said that Head Janitor Hargrove is someone he can always lean on. McRae also praised Ms. Bullock, who teaches on the same hallway as he does.
McRae considers the Beginning Teacher of the Year award as a great honor. While not a goal to strive for in itself, it shows that everyone should always do their best, he added.
The past few months have been momentous for the WCHS teacher and coach. McRae and his wife welcomed their first child, Cassius, on Dec. 16. McRae expressed appreciation for Ashleigh’s support.
“I want to thank my wife for allowing me to pursue my dreams,” he said.
McRae was also honored as a WRAL Teacher of the Week.
However, what means more to him that accolades is being a good example for the young people at WCHS.
“I teach my students that no matter what you are doing, do your best,” McRae said. “You never know who is watching.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.