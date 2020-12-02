Warrenton resident Andrea J. Parham-Shannon has published the final volume in her “Natural Expressions” series of poetry anthologies with “Natural Expressions: Trilogy of Treasures,” in which she reflects on what she holds most dear — her faith, family and friends.
The first volume in the series, “Natural Expressions: Up Close & Personal,” released in 2009, was inspired by the people and events that influenced Parham-Shannon’s life. In the second anthology, “Natural Expressions: A Family Affair,” published in 2013, she continued the series of reflections with more of a focus on family members and friends. That collection included “Yet I Still Love You,” a memorial poem honoring Parham-Shearin’s late husband, Rudolph Shannon.
“A Family Affair” also featured reflections about God’s help in her life as well as what she described as her “new beginnings” after moving from the Washington, D.C./Maryland area to Warrenton in 2009.
The image of a jewelry box provided the inspiration for the title of the third volume, “Trilogy of Treasures.” However, Parham-Shannon was not thinking about rings, necklaces and bracelets.
Instead, she pondered what was dear to her, those “precious jewels of life” which made up her “treasure box of jewels.” Her faith tops the list.
“The most powerful jewel is Christ Jesus,” Parham-Shannon said.
Her treasured jewels also include family members and friends, including the members of her church family at Warrenton’s Spring Green Missionary Baptist Church.
“Trilogy of Treasures” focuses on a range of themes, including love, “Diva Dedications,” “Mancave Mentions” treasures and loving memory tributes.
In the chapter, “Serenity: The Source of My Strength,” Parham-Shannon features the “Serenity Prayer” along with original works that take the form of prayer.
“Sweet Treats and Treasures of Love” focuses on how to love one another and forgiveness with such poems as “I Am Lemonade,” “Heart to Forgive” and “Ten Ways to Love.” Selections provide reflections about couples and anniversaries, but also addresses the difficulty of losing the love of one’s life. The poem, “Never Alone,” takes a tone of offering comfort for widows.
The chapter, “Divine Diva Dedications,” focuses on women walking with God — mothers, sisters and church members. Parham-Shannon includes a Loving Memory section to honor those whom she described as “sisters, young and old, who have passed on in Warren County.”
“Man Cave Mentions and Memories” offers poetry honoring the men dear to her. Selections include “He Is My Brother” and “A Hunter’s Love.” Parham-Shannon again includes In Memory poems dedicated to the men in her family and church who have passed on. She also reflects on the events of 2020 with “Thank You, Mr. George Floyd.”
In “Crown of Jewels,” Parham-Shannon reflects on her grandchildren, two girls and two boys, now 6, 15, 19 and 19.
“Along with my parents, they are my top supporters and inspiration,” she said.
Parham-Shannon noted that all of the poetry in “Trilogy of Treasures” is new, except for “My Crown of Jewels.”
After completing the “Natural Expressions” volumes, Parham-Shannon is thinking about what direction her writing will take in the future.
“I will always write and do poetry,” she said.
Parham-Shannon has said that it takes about three years to complete a new collection of poems, so a new volume could be on the way.
Her writing could take a completely new direction, however. People are asking her to write her life’s story, and she is thinking about it.
For now, “Natural Expressions: Trilogy of Treasures” is available at Awesome God Christian Bookstore, 130 S. Main St., Warrenton, and by emailing Parham-Shannon at andreashannon56@yahoo.com. Signed copies are available through the email address. All volumes in the “National Expressions” collection are available at Awesome God Christian Bookstore.
