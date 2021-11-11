The Warren County Board of Commissioners took action on a number of matters during its Nov. 1 regular monthly meeting:
• Adopted a resolution designating November as national Veterans and Military Families Month.
• Reclassified the Emergency Services director position to Emergency Services director/fire marshal with the following salary range: $54,761 (starting), $69,820 (midpoint) and $84,879 (maximum).
• Reclassified the current emergency manager position to deputy fire marshal and assistant emergency manager with the following salary range: $42,000 (starting), $54,706 (midpoint) and $66,505 (maximum).
• Reclassified the captain and compliance officer position to emergency manager and compliance officer with the following salary range: $45,052 (starting), $57,441 (midpoint and $69,830 (maximum).
• Reclassified three positions within the Warren County Health Department: two Processing Assistant IV positions to accounting technician positions with a salary range of $27,658-$42,870; and Processing Assistant III to Processing Assistant IV with a salary range of $26,341-$40,828.
• Approved a three percent salary increase for County Finance Director Lee Faines, Jr., which would increase his salary to $65,405, effective Nov. 16. The change was made because Faines was not included in the salary increases approved for other appointed officials during the budget approval process.
• Established a hiring salary range for a newly-elected sheriff at $74,310 (starting), $94,795 (midpoint) and $115,181 (maximum).
• Approved the rezoning of .42 acre off US Hwy 1 north in Hawtree Township from Agricultural Residential to Neighborhood Business. The parcel, owned by Ashley and Stuart White, is located near the intersection of US 1 and Wise Five Forks Road. The parcel is adjacent to Pay Jay’s, which is zoned Neighborhood Business.
• Approved a revision to the Warren County Personnel Manual that would allow full-time employees in public safety positions such as Emergency Medical Services and Sheriff’s Office to transfer to the part-time equivalent of their current position without completing the interview and/or assessment center process if re-employment is effective within six months of resignation. The revision indicates that the transfer can be denied based on poor performance and/or reason for separation.
•Appointed Commissioner Bertadean Baker to the Eastpointe, LLC Local Management Entity/Managed Care Organization Board.
• Appointed the following as Warren County Planning/Zoning Map Review Officers: Erik Hilliard (GIS technician), Cynthia Jones (assistant director of Community and Economic Development), Shawn Burton (senior administrative assistant) and Charla Duncan (director of Community and Economic Development).
• Gave approval for resubmitting a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant application with improvements for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s fiscal year 2022 grant cycle. Assessments Grants allow recipients to inventory, characterize, assess, conduct planning activities, develop cleanup plans and conduct community involvement related to brownfield sites. These sites are defined as having the potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.
• Appointed the following to the Kerr-Tar Regional Planning Organization: Vincent Jones, county manager; Charla Duncan, Community & Economic Development director; and Cynthia Jones, Community & Economic Development assistant director.
