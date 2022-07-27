A number of Warren County 4-H’ers received awards and other recognitions during the North Carolina 4-H Congress held July 16-19 on the NC State University Campus in Raleigh.
Warren County Cooperative Extension Director Crystal Smith noted that the state 4-H Congress focuses on youth ages 14-18.
According to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension website, the 4-H Congress is conducted with the following major purposes:
• To perpetuate the reputation of 4-H as a major statewide education program
• To improve delegates’ knowledge of current issues through educational experiences such as speakers, discussion groups, workshops, etc.
• To provide an opportunity to develop and exercise leadership skills through serving on committees and participating in certain programs
• To provide an opportunity for delegates to participate in the democratic process through campaigning for and electing state 4-H officers
• To provide recreational and social experiences for delegates
• To select winners in presentations and certain activities through state contests
• To provide recognition for project, activity and scholarship winners
Smith noted that the following state 4-H Congress delegates representing Warren County were honored:
•Katelyn Andre-ws, daughter of Demond and Lakola Andrews, received the Ray Wilkerson Communications 4-H Scholarship in support of her new chapter at Wake Forest University. A graduate of Henderson Collegiate, Andrews plans to major in Business and minor in Communications and Chinese communications.
Smith said that the $1,000 scholarship is awarded through an application process to an active 4-H’er with an interest in studying Communications.
• Sarah Labra, Chandler Kearsey, McKenzie Robinson, Darius Hicks and Kelsey Wester received the North Carolina 4-H Youth Team Award for their service to the 4-H Warren Advocating for Youth (W.A.Y.) Sentencing Circle Program.
Smith indicated that as a result of their leadership efforts, the 4-H W.A.Y. Program was able to conduct 12 Sentencing Circles giving referred youth the opportunity to account for their mistakes, take responsibility and be successfully reintegrated into their communities.
• Jackson Williams was among the state winners for 4-H Presentation. He was awarded the silver in the Environmental Education category with his presentation, “Recycling.” Williams advanced to the state level was winning the gold at the Northeast District 4-H Activity Day.
In addition, Smith highlighted other delegates representing Warren County who engaged in educational workshops, business meetings and cultural experiences: Chalyce Green, Omari Jackson, Ja’Niylah Small and Jayla Baskerville.
