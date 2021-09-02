Vaughan Elementary School and Warren County High School have switched to remote learning for students because of staffing shortages, Heather Lawing, Warren County Schools’ chief communication and engagement officer, announced.
She indicated that the change only affects students and staff at those two schools. Warren County High School students had their first day of remote instruction on Wednesday, and Vaughan Elementary students are beginning remote learning today. Families at both schools were notified of the change Tuesday evening.
This will not affect athletics and other extracurricular activities, which will continue as scheduled.
In-person classes will resume at Vaughan Elementary next Wednesday, Sept. 8. Students will return in person at Warren County High School next Thursday, Sept. 9.
“Every day, we are learning of additional students and staff who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or exposed to someone with the virus and are required by the health department to quarantine,” said Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton. “That leaves us with not enough employees to adequately and safely supervise all of our students, which is why we’re forced to move to online-only classes.”
“I urge everyone in Warren County who is eligible to get vaccinated to help protect our students, since they’re too young to get the shot,” he continued. "We also need everyone in our community to follow basic safety measures, whether you’re in a school or out in the community. Please wear a mask, keep your distance from other people, and wash your hands often. Slowing and preventing the spread of this dangerous virus is our best chance to keep students in school in person.”
While the schools are in remote learning, staff will still report to work in person.
During this time, Warren County Schools is offering curbside school meal distribution for Vaughan Elementary and Warren County High School students from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their assigned schools.
The school system will continue to monitor staffing levels, quarantines, and COVID-19 isolations at all schools and is prepared to make adjustments, as needed, to ensure a safe environment for our students and staff, Lawing said.
