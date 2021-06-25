Cooperative Extension is looking for volunteers to join the Vance/Warren Master Gardeners program. Applications are now being accepted for the 16-week training program, which will begin on Aug. 3.
The class will meet on Tuesday mornings and covers all aspects of gardening, including fruits, vegetables, weeds, insects, diseases, trees, shrubs, turf and more. Some classes will meet in person, while others will convene using the Zoom video conferencing platform.
After training, each volunteer intern is required to provide 40 hours of service in various community outreach projects. No green thumb is required, and many other skills are needed, such as public speaking, writing, photography, social media, event management and graphic design. Recent volunteer projects have included demonstration gardens in both counties, newsletters, gardening workshops and seminars and youth education. The training fee is $125.
For more information, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/mgvw, or call 252-438-8188 (Vance County) or 252-257-3640 (Warren County).
