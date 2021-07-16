The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council will conduct its monthly membership meeting on Wednesday, July 28, at the Kennon House Restaurant in Gasburg, Va. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a Dutch-treat dinner.
The guest speaker will be Leanne Patrick, president/CEO of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, who will take about items of interest at Lake Gaston and surrounding areas. The public is welcome to attend.
Those planning to attend should contact Brian Goldsworthy at 919-302-6511 or John Dyckman at 252-537-9877.
