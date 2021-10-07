Warren County has been awarded a Building Reuse Grant from the NC Department of Commerce which will provide $500,000 towards the industry expansion of Glen Raven, Inc. Custom Fabrics, LLC.
Glen Raven recently announced the expansion of its 200,000-square-foot Norlina plant located on US 1 South. Glen Raven was selected for this grant due to the commitment of 205 new jobs within the area in addition to the 150 existing jobs.
According to the NC Department of Commerce, Rural Economic Development, a Building Reuse Grant is “available to support the renovation or expansion of buildings occupied by a company operating in the state of North Carolina for at least 12 months. Companies must also meet the weekly wage standard and provide at least 50% benefits to employees.”
The NC Department of Commerce requires that Warren County match 5 percent of the $500,000, thereby adding an additional $25,000 to the total grant amount. The local match was included in a Warren County Board of Commissioners’-approved incentive package that also included local tax grants, as well as a match to the State’s One NC Fund grant.
“The Building Reuse Grant is an excellent tool for new and expanding industries when it comes to renovating and repurposing an existing building,” said Charla Duncan, director of Warren County Community & Economic Development. “We’re excited to see Glen Raven expand its footprint, and we also look forward to the company getting continued and better use out of their existing facility.”
