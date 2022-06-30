July is right around the corner, and that means that it’s almost time for the Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival celebrating the summer melon that made the small community of Ridgeway famous from Warren County to New York.
This year’s festival will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, in the area near Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, 660 U.S. Hwy. 1. The event is sponsored by the Ridgeway Historical Society and Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
Activities for people of all ages are planned.
The day will begin with an opening ceremony and the singing of the National Anthem at the stage next to the Community Center. The Ridgeway Opry House will then provide music from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. From 1-4 p.m., Brake Tyme Band will take the stage. Festival-goers can relax and enjoy a full day of music under the shade trees.
There will be special activities for children with bounce houses, games and slides.
A variety of food will be available. The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department will offer stew by the quart at the fire department and will also have cantaloupes.
The Ridgeway Historical Society will sell stew by the bowl, hot dogs and desserts at the Community Center.
Other food vendors will offer funnel cakes, kettle corn, ices and slushes, BBQ ribs, sausage dogs, bologna burgers, chicken and other festival foods.
A range of arts and crafts vendors will offer their wares, including jewelry, leather products, T-shirts, cosmetics, children’s books, games and puzzles, and more.
Parking is available off Ridgeway Drewry Road. Signs and people will direct festival-goers.
Arts and crafts vendors and food vendors can still sign up to participate in the Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival. For more information, contact Tommy Tucker at 252-213-0429.
Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k
The Ridgeway Historical Society will sponsor the Ridgeway 5k on Saturday, July 23, beginning at 8 a.m.
The event will start at the Community Center and will follow a route that crosses over to Ridgeway Drewry Road. The route will continue down Ridgeway Drewry Road to a point on Poplar Mount Road near St. Paul’s Lutheran Church before returning to the Community Center, where refreshments will be available.
People of all ages may run or walk the course.
Registration is $30 per person and may be completed at clockworkracetiming.com or by contacting Tommy Tucker at 252-213-0429.
Race day registration will begin at 6 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.