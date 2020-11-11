Former Vice President Joe Biden was the presidential choice for the majority of Warren County voters and those across the country in an election which state and national news outlets did not call until Saturday due to a number of outstanding absentee and provisional ballots.
According to statistics from the Warren County Board of Elections, 10,275 of Warren County’s 13,531 registered voters cast ballots in the 2020 General Election. The board of elections’ report dated Nov. 3 shows that many local voters took advantage of one-stop early voting. A breakdown of that report is as follows: 1,934 votes cast on Election Day, 7,056 cast during one-stop early voting, and 1,285 absentee ballots cast.
In Warren County, Joe Biden garnered 6,344 votes, or 62.05 percent, compared to 3,739, for 36.57, for President Donald Trump.
Local residents also favored Roy Cooper, who was re-elected to his position of North Carolina governor. In Warren County, Cooper garnered 6,657, or 65.11 percent, of the vote, compared with 3,486, or 34.10 percent, for Dan Forest.
North Carolina voters elected Mark Robinson as the state’s first African-American lieutenant governor. The state’s voters also re-elected Terry Garrison to his seat in the NC House of Representatives representing District 32. G.K. Butterfield was re-elected to Congress representing District 1.
According to the state board of elections, 94,900 absentee ballots across the state had not been returned as of 11 a.m. on Nov. 8.
Warren County races were uncontested. Jennifer Pierce and Walter Powell were re-elected to the board of county commissioners, Yvonne Alston was re-elected as register of deeds, and David Mike Hight was re-elected as Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor.
