Editor’s Note: This year, Celebrating Black History, presented by the Warren County Chapter, NAACP, will focus on “Stories of and about Our Elders.” The following is written by Roberta Smithwick Scott.
I was born during segregation in Washington, D.C., 83 years ago in the historic former “Freedmen’s Hospital” and became the fourth member of the family of Robert and Wilhelmina Johnson Smithwick and “Big Sis” Ellen.
It is significant to think about the name, “Freed Men,” which was the only available hospital in the Nation’s Capital for African Americans. “Freedmen’s Hospital” is no longer in operation because the famous HBCU, Howard University, has its great medical facility/complex known as Howard University Hospital, of which the former “Freedmen’s Hospital” is historically included. This great complex is open to one and to all.
Washington, D.C., is where I received the bulk of my “formal education” — from the D.C. Public Schools, D.C. Teachers’ College and Georgetown University. However, it was Warren County (my “home away from home” or my second home) where I learned so many life impacting “out of the text book lessons” that inspired me.
As I think back over my life, I realize that my sister and I had the best of two worlds because of our rich ancestry in North Carolina, especially, Warren County. As the children who would spend their summers in “the Country,” we became two of the “summer children.” For us it was like this: school would close on about the third Thursday in June. The Saturday immediately following, we were on the crowded, segregated Seaboard train with limited seating for African Americans traveling to Norlina.
Upon our arrival, our uncle would be there at the station to meet us. This would shelter and protect us from the “ugly” tyranny of racism. Yes, I lived every day in my native city with segregation. However, we did not have such bold and blatant reminders as “White Only” and “Colored Only” signs appearing in public.
As a child, my summers were the best days of my life here in “the Country” because I was with my loving grandparents, Anthony T. and Mary Alice Johnson. Life in most homes at that time was centered around God’s Word and the family. Their home was no different. I learned many life lessons and family values.
My grandparents, Anthony Thomas and Mary Alice Johnson, were landowners and farmers who worked intensely. There would be five full days of “hard work.” The duties would go on from sun-up to sun-down and beyond. Saturday was preparation for Sunday and the workweek to follow.
I would like to expound on the Sunday activity because it was so meaningful and unique. It was not just “church time,” but it was an amazing time of genuine fellowship and gathering. Without fail, Sunday morning began with family prayer prior to breakfast. The next important move was off to Sunday school at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, which was the family church. The pastor was Grandpapa’s older brother, the Rev. James Johnson, who lived in the Liberia Community. Our church had service only on the third Sunday of the month. Did that mean that we only attended church service once a month? No! All the surrounding churches had service only once a month. Therefore, after attending Sunday school at Chapel Hill each Sunday, we did the following: First Sunday, attend service at Russell Union RZUA Church; Second Sunday, attend service at Burchette Chapel Christian Church; and, Fourth Sunday, attend service at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. At each of these churches, there were family members and friends who included many children and, also, more mature young people. It was an amazing time of genuine fellowship.
I spent every summer in Warren County until I was 18 years of age. What about the next 65 years of my life? Upon completion of my formal education, including graduate studies at both Georgetown University and Boston University, and the inclusion of many life lessons which are too numerous to include, I began a career of teaching and volunteerism. Each one had its uniquenesses, concerns and rewards.
During my life, I have been a direct participant and an observer of some Civil Rights activities in Washington, D.C. I was on the “front line” of school desegregation 1954. I participated in the movement to desegregate the department store lunch and snack counters as well as the movie theaters. My family and I were participants in the 1963 March on Washington. I found each of these experiences important.
Fortified with my many experiences, both childhood and adult, my Elementary Education degree, my English degree, and my life lessons, I realized the impact that “language” and “words” can have on young minds as well as the more “seasoned” ones. Therefore, I used the “gift” of prose to teach lessons that would produce a “well rounded” learner that had a thirst for knowledge, prosperity and a successful blending of these attributes.
I have been blessed to see the “fruits” of my labor — as a public school teacher in Washington, D.C.; Warren County, N.C.; Frankfurt, Germany; Hahn A.F.B., Germany; Yokohama and Yokota, Japan; and as “Adult” High School Program coordinator for both the U.S. military, Kaiserslautern, Germany and VGCC. I served many years on the Warren County Schools’ Board of Education. My experiences have also given me the opportunity to become a member of the North Carolina School Boards Association and the Association president, the recipient of the prestigious Raleigh Dingman Award as a result of which I became an advisor to the Department of Public Instruction.
There are several other positives in my life that I would like to make known: my late husband, French W. Scott, and I have three adult children, six adult grandchildren and three most precious great-grands.
As I reflect on my life which has spanned more than eight decades, transitioning from one century to another, I am encouraged. I have been blessed to see Black History Week segue to a month’s long celebration highlighting Black culture, ingenuity and achievements. I have lived through many struggles that have resulted in many positive changes. I continue to stand on the shoulders of my ancestors, who worked diligently to overcome the inequities of their lives to build a better future for subsequent generations. I am living “into my proud legacy.” For the past 33, years I have been living on a section of the 100 acre farm that my grandfather was able to purchase as a Black farmer living in the “Jim Crow” South — he being the first generation born after the abolition of slavery. I continue to embrace the growth and contribute as I can...change is a constant, and I am blessed and grateful for the “positives” and “blessings” that have occurred and move forward in/with the “hope” of my faith.
