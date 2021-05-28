The 95th Squadron Model Aircraft Club will hold its 1st Annual “Golden Oldies” control line model airplane competition event on Saturday, June 5, at the Club’s flying field in Gaston.
Control line pilots from the Virginia-North Carolina region will demonstrate their expert flying skills in competition during four contests throughout the day.
Flying will begin at 10 a.m. and go on until all events are completed. Spectators are admitted free of charge and encouraged to bring lawn chairs. A shelter from the sun will be provided as will free water. Sodas will also be available. There will be two raffle drawings, one for a control line airplane kit and one for a 50/50. You need not be present to win.
The Club field is located off Highway 46 in Gaston just west of the I-95 176 exit. Turn onto the access road next to Redwine’s Parts. The entrance is marked with a 95th Squadron sign on Hwy. 46. For more information, contact Contest Director Doug Hughes at vetman357@embarqmail.com.
