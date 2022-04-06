County commissioners unanimously approved matching funds of $4.65 million during their regular monthly meeting Monday night, allowing Warren County Schools to seek $93 million in excess lottery funds from the state for three major school building projects.
The school system had originally planned to apply for a $30 million elementary school project from the Needs-Based Public Schools Capital Fund, Superintendent of Schools Keith Sutton told commissioners, and apply in the future for middle and high school projects; however, Sutton said the state encouraged WCS to apply for all needs in the first request. Grant applications were due March 15.
The required matching funds, which will come from county coffers or a mix of county and school system funds, are determined based on the county’s tax base, and Sutton said that Warren County’s match would be 5 percent of the grant amount awarded. The $4.65 million match approved Monday night is based on Warren County Schools receiving the full $93 million and would be paid over a two-year period.
Warren County Schools submitted three projects: a $35.4 million high school project, a $22.3 million middle school project and a $30 million elementary school project.
Sutton said the school system should know by the middle of this month whether or not grant funds have been awarded.
Commissioner Jennifer Pierce asked if the school system had considered building a new elementary school rather than retrofitting existing schools. Sutton said there wasn’t enough available land on the middle school/high school campus to construct a new school and keep the ball fields, and that the condition of currently used elementary schools didn’t warrant demolition, according to professional assessments.
Sutton said that the Warren New Tech High School campus would eventually be a consolidated elementary school, but would start out as a swing space while the middle school and Warren County High School are renovated. The project would take about four to five years, he said.
There are no firm plans yet for use of the elementary schools once vacated, Sutton said, but ideas include Mariam Boyd used as shared office space for the school system, and community space for other schools.
Commissioner Bertadean Baker asked if the plans and consolidation of schools were etched in stone. Sutton said they were a strategy and the next step was to bring in specialists to come up with a master plan for the campuses to make sure what is being projected as a strategy will work. He explained that an initial plan had to be developed in order to meet the March 15 grant deadline.
He added, however, that school consolidation, though not etched in stone, was a desire of the school board.
Sutton said that the state received 176 applications totaling $2.7 billion in requests for the $395 million in grants, but he remains optimistic because Warren County Schools has not previously applied for, nor been granted, the funding and being a Tier 1, or economically disadvantaged, county adds points in the grant ranking.
He said a second grant cycle is in August or September, and the school system would reapply if not approved in the current grant period.
