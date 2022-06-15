The Warren County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation after ATMs in the area of the Food Lion shopping center at Lake Gaston were broken into early Tuesday morning.
Chief Deputy Major John Branche told the newspaper that a call came in shortly after 2:30 a.m. on June 14.
He reported that the ATM inside the Lake Gaston Pit Stop and the Truist bank ATM were broken into and cash removed. An attempt to break into the ATM outside State Employees’ Credit Union was made, but was not successful. Branche said that some of the stolen money has been recovered, along with cigarettes that were taken from the Pit Stop.
He reported that a suspect or suspects fled the scene by vehicle, reaching high rates of speed, and traveled into Virginia.
Branche said that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside law enforcement agencies from out-of-state jurisdictions as the investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.