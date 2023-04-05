During its regular meeting Monday night, the Norlina Town Board unanimously voted to appoint Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Marrow as town police chief.
Norlina had been without a police chief since June, when then police chief Keishawn Mayes tendered his resignation. Since that time, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has provided assistance to Norlina police officers as needed.
Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese said that the town board conducted interviews for the police chief’s position recently after the town conducted a process of advertising the position and accepting applications. He said that Marrow is available to be sworn in to duty on April 17. Reese anticipates that the official ceremony will take place on April 17 or 18 with details to be announced by the town.
Marrow, who has built a long career in law enforcement, attended the meeting and was accompanied by Warren County Sheriff John Branche.
Addressing the audience during Monday’s meeting, Marrow described himself as a longtime Warren County resident who has served with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years. He talked about maintaining an open door policy at the Norlina Police Department and likely holding an open house for the community to tour the department.
“I look forward to working with Norlina residents,” he said. “My door is open to you.”
The town board did not set a salary for the police chief’s position during the meeting.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Approved a policy required of local governments that outlines how American Rescue Plan Act funding may be used.
• Heard a report from Blaine Reese that he has spoken with a representative of the State Department of Archeology about finding records of or potentially conducting site research to determine whether an area near a trailer park in Norlina includes a slave cemetery. During the public comments portion of the meeting, several concerned citizens recalled hearing past accounts of a ceremony in the area, wanted to determine whether that it true and, if so, to surround the site with a fence to prevent damage and destruction.
• Heard a report from Blaine Reese about recommended revisions to the town’s zoning and subdivision regulations to reflect new requirements outlined by North Carolina General Statutes. A public hearing on the matter is required and will be scheduled later. Copies of the ordinances that reflect the recommended revisions may be emailed to the public if requested, Reese said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.