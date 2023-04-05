Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.