More than 500 Warren County voters have cast their ballots during One Stop Early Voting for the May 17 Primary Election since it began on April 28.
County Board of Elections Director Debbie Formyduval told the newspaper that as of midday on Tuesday, a total of 528 voters have participated in One Stop Early Voting. She described that figure as being comparable to previous mid-term elections.
Early voting will be held from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays through May 13. It will conclude on Saturday, May 14, when voting will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Early voting is conducted at the Warren County Board of Elections Office, 39 N. Main St., Warrenton, in the John Graham Annex Building.
Registered Democrats and Republicans will receive the Primary ballot for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote the Democratic or Republican ballot and should specify their choice to the clerk when they check in to vote, Formyduval said.
For more information, call 252-257-2114.
