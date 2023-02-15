The Warren County community is mourning the loss of William Burnette “Bill” Frazier, Jr., 84, who passed away on Friday, Feb. 10.
Many student-athletes at John Graham High School and, later, Warren County High School, called him “Coach,” a title that hints at the impact he had on the lives of many young people over the course of 38 years as a teacher and coach.
The son of the late William Burnette Frazier, Sr. and Katherine Ellington Frazier, he was born in Warren Plains, where he operated “The Depot Antiques” for more 20 years following his retirement from his educational and coaching career. He also served in the North Carolina National Guard.
Frazier would go on to coach standout athletes like Victor Harrison, Joe Green, Randy Jordan, Corey Terry and others, but he was a standout athlete himself, with scholarships in football, baseball and track to Chowan College and, then, Atlantic Christian College.
Frazier’s career in teaching and coaching took him outside Warren County for a while, but he spent much of his career in his home community. Here, he coached and taught at John Graham High School and Warren County High School. Over the years, Frazier coached football, baseball and track, and served as athletic director.
There are many men in Warren County who can share stories not only about memorable games, but also about what Coach Frazier taught them by words and example about playing sports and about life.
His family described him in this way:
“Coach Frazier was a leader of men, a role model to many and loved by all, he touched the lives of so many through teaching, coaching and sharing his kindness and wisdom!”
His players will not forget hearing these statements: “Excuses are for losers,” “Games aren’t won on Friday night; they are won Monday through Thursday at practice,” “Bow that neck son” and “Practice doesn’t make perfect; perfect practice makes perfect.”
Frazier led his teams to numerous conference and divisional championships. He was named Conference Coach of the Year 13 times, and he coached the East vs. West All-star Football Game in 1984. His overall record in football over 28 seasons was 207-76-11. Frazier retired from teaching and coaching in 1998 with an overall record in football in 28 seasons of 207-76-11. At the time of his retirement, he was the sixth winningest football coach in North Carolina.
Frazier was well respected in Warren County and beyond. In 2000, he was inducted into the Chowan Sports Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the NC Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2015.
That respect also extended to players on opposing teams. A 2015 account written by Tasker Fleming that appeared The Warren Record reflected on Frazier’s induction into the NC Football Coaches Hall of Fame. The account includes a story from Steve Johnson, who was a player for Franklinton High School when he was injured in a baseball game at John Graham. He said that after the game, “Bill Frazier took care of me. He took me to the local doctor in Warrenton, allowing the bus to head back home after the loss. How many coaches care that much today?”
The account also notes that, at the Hall of Fame ceremony, Frazier was quick to credit the coaches he worked with, and, when he talked about the players that he coached, he mentioned many who became good fathers, husbands and leaders in their communities.
“Coach Bill Frazier believed in instilling high educational standards as well as a commitment to athletic training in his players,” Fleming wrote. “He believed in fair play, not in taking ‘cheap shots,’ as he put it. However, his teams were known for superior defensive efforts. To quote him, ‘If a back just didn’t want to go down, he was going to get tattooed.’”
A funeral service for Coach Frazier will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Garrett, Tony Harris, Troy Neal, Tasker Fleming, Heath Frazier, Jeremy Paschall, Orlando Jones and Howard Baskerville. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton.
In addition to his parents, Coach Frazier was preceded in death by his brother, John Thomas “Tommy” Frazier. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Frazier; his children, Richard Frazier and Kirk Frazier; his sister, Cynthia F. Townsend; and his grandchildren, Eli, Catherine and Eynde Frazier.
