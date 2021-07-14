Local singer Almeda Wortham of Warrenton reported last week that she will be singing the National Anthem at home games for area minor league baseball team the Durham bulls beginning tonight.
She has shared her singing talent with audiences large and small from Warren County to New York and beyond.
Music has been an important part of Wortham’s life since she was 8 years old. At that time, she began singing with her family’s gospel group, The Moore Family,” which consisted of her parents and siblings. The group performed in Warren County and as far away as New York and Washington, D.C.
At the age of 16, Wortham competed in a talent show at John Graham High School and began performing as a solo artist. She sang at churches and other locations in Warren County, and in Philadelphia, Pa., Connecticut, Washington, D.C., and in New York.
Today, Wortham is frequently called upon to sing at area funerals and musical programs, and is a member of the Cooks Chapel Baptist Church choir.
Highlights of her career have included singing at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church in Raleigh, where gospel artist Dr. Shirley Caesar-Williams is senior pastor, and an impromptu performance before television personality and media executive Oprah Winfrey when Wortham four herself across the street from Winfrey in New Jersey.
COVID-19 temporarily slowed Wortham’s performance schedule. She said last week that, during the pandemic, her performances were mostly limited to the Warrenton area, but she also sang in Atlanta, Ga.
Requests for Wortham to perform have increased since COVID-19 restrictions eased, she said last week. She credits videos on YouTube and social media showing her singing to Ophrah Winfrey a few years ago with bringing about new opportunities, including the chance to sing the National Anthem before several Durham Bulls games.
Wortham said she received a call on her birthday, June 23, that she had been selected to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” before games tonight and tomorrow night, July 21, 22 and 25, and Aug. 3.
“It was a wonderful birthday present,” she said.
At this point, Wortham continues her catering and upholstering businesses while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She hopes to develop a project to help the homeless. Wortham plans to continue to sing in small settings until more churches reopen their doors for in-person worship.
Wortham is still pursuing her dreams of a singing and acting career. She is enrolling in a class designed to prepare students for performing on television and dreams about working with Oprah Winfrey and producer, director, actor and screenwriter Tyler Perry.
Wortham draws inspiration from quotations from Perry about not giving up when pursuing one’s dreams, and from television comedian, actor, broadcaster and game show host Steve Harvey about drawing strength from one’s faith.
“That dream is going to come true,” she said.
Many people would not be surprised if Wortham becomes famous. However, don’t expect her to move to Hollywood or New York if she does.
“Even if I make it big, I will still stay in Warrenton,” Wortham said.
