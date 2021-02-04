Thanks to four new contracts awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation totaling nearly $4.5 million, more than 70 miles of area roadway will be resurfaced.
• Under a $2.76 million contract, ST Wooten Corporation of Wilson will mill and resurface pavement and improve shoulders along 27.9 miles of state-maintained roads throughout Granville and Vance counties.
• Under a $700,414 contract, Fred Smith Company of Raleigh will mill and resurface pavement and improve shoulders along 16.3 miles of state-maintained roads throughout Granville, Vance and Warren counties.
• Under a $663,670 contract, Whitehurst Paving of Richmond, Va. will mill and resurface pavement and improve shoulders along 17.9 miles of state-maintained roads throughout Franklin County.
• Under a $338,714 contract, Carolina Road Solutions of Center Valley, Pa., will mill and resurface pavement and improve shoulders along 8.1 miles of state-maintained roads throughout Person County.
This work will start by this summer and must be complete by August 2022.
