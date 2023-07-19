A July 13 meeting between the Warren County Board of Education, superintendent of schools and the community was planned as a public discussion about the school system’s recommendation to consolidate Warren New Tech High School with Warren County High School for the upcoming school year.
However, much of the discussion centered on a call from parents for better communication between the school system and community, and more opportunities for partnership and involvement in their children’s education.
Similarly, the Warren County Board of Education indicated that parent and community involvement in education is critical, expressing the goal of building a stronger relationship with local parents. Board Chairperson Victoria Lehman urged parents to attend school board meetings and to maintain communication with board members about their concerns.
“We need to hear your voice. Call us or text us,” she said.
Last week’s meeting represented an invitation for the community to discuss their questions and concerns with school system administration and for board members to listen to the public.
Background
Warren County Schools is considering the US Hwy. 158 Bypass, Warrenton, property where Warren County High School, Warren New Tech High School and Warren County Middle School are located as the site for what would become three consolidated schools for local students: one elementary school, one middle school and one high school.
The school system recommends renovation and construction work at the New Tech site to transform the facility into the consolidated elementary school. Warren County Schools has secured a $30 million grant designated for that purpose.
If the board approves consolidation, construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in the fall of 2024. Following this timetable, New Tech would close after the 2023-24 school year.
However, Superintendent Keith Sutton told parents and other community members who attended last week’s meeting that several factors led to a recommendation to consolidate New Tech with Warren County High School a year earlier than planned. He said that only about 10 rising ninth-graders applied to attend New Tech in the upcoming school year, bringing the school’s total enrollment to 64 students. Sutton said that low enrollment at New Tech has been a trend for about 10 years and that maintaining a school projected to have such low enrollment next year would not be an efficient way to use taxpayer money.
In addition, late in the school year, the school system learned that there would be a transition in administration — the principal would not be returning.
Sutton said that consolidating New Tech with WCHS would allow all students to have greater learning opportunities: advanced placement courses, Space Force JROTC, SparkNC High-Tech Learning Lab, flight simulators, robotics club, masonry and other opportunities at what the school system described as “an innovative learning environment at a new and improved WCHS.”
Moving students from New Tech would allow Warren County Schools to operate an alternative learning environment there next year that would be designed for “students with challenges and needs that can best be served outside of the traditional classroom and school setting.”
Parent concerns
In general, the concerns raised by New Tech parents didn’t involve the consolidation itself, but the timing. Some wondered why they weren’t notified earlier that the school could close a year earlier than expected. Sutton indicated that the school system could not have notified parents earlier because it did not become clear until recent weeks that more immediate action might be needed. He said that the school system could not get a clear picture about enrollment for next year until the student application process was complete and data compiled. In addition, the school system did not learn that the principal would not be returning until late in the school year, he added.
Sutton addressed parent concerns about whether they could have the option for their children to attend Warren Early College High School by saying that the school system is considering the process and working to see if parent requests can be accommodated.
Community members asked about how they, and especially parents, could be involved in the transition to a consolidated school.
“We will continue to seek input from parents as part of the process, to keep the channels of participation open,” Sutton said. “We need to start the process right now and say that we need parents.”
Several parents expressed concerns about safety at WCHS. School system and school officials indicated that a number of plans are in action to prevent problems that had to be addressed at both WCHS and New Tech last year. These include responding quickly if a student appears to be having a problem, pulling that students aside and helping to address whatever is bothering the student, and providing professional development to school staff as part of a focus on social and emotional learning so that they can be better prepared to help students. Sutton described the professional development as part of an effort to train staff to recognize when students are experiencing some type of trauma so that they can be ready to help them, and to know what professionals should be contacted to provide additional care if needed. He added that next year, WCHS will offer a freshman academy with one wing at the school dedicated solely to ninth-graders to allow for a better transition from middle to high school.
WCHS administrators noted that because the school was more fully staffed during second semester last year, more staff members could spend time in the hallways to help students.
Other questions centered around how to make education at Warren County’s schools more like that at the top 10 school systems in the state. Sutton said that local school system representatives have visited other schools across the state to see what they are doing. As a result, the local school system has worked to obtain more flight simulators, drones, virtual reality equipment and other technology. Sutton said that in counties that are economically disadvantaged, there are resources at the local, state and federal levels that can help school systems ensure that where children live doesn’t determine the quality of their education.
Some community members asked whether the New Tech concept could be incorporated at WCHS. Sutton noted that project-based learning will be part of the SparkNC High-Tech Learning Lab program being implemented at WCHS, and that the new technology coming to the school would be better than what has been available to New Tech students. He added that project-based learning, a characteristic of the New Tech model, is one way to help students develop important skills.
“Problem-based learning and project-based learning involve critical thinking skills,” Sutton said. “We will be working on that, trying to help students develop critical thinking skills.
Several parents repeated concerns that there seemed to be short notice that New Tech and WCHS might be consolidated next year. There was concern that the decision had already been made without parents’ concerns being heard. Sutton replied that the school system needs to be prepared with a plan for next school year in order to be ready whether students are consolidated or if New Tech operates for one final year.
“If we didn’t have a plan that I think we could execute, I would not recommended consolidation,” he said. “The benefits of the merger far outweigh the cons.”
School board member Ebony Talley-Brame said that the decision to consolidate has not been made and that she is still considering what her vote will be.
“I’m not totally sold on the transition myself,” she said. “Listening to parents is important.”
Parents and community members asked if they would be involved in the process to decide whether the county’s elementary schools would be consolidated into one location. Sutton said that meetings, like the one last week, will be held before a decision is made. One local resident said that having one elementary school for a county as large as Warren didn’t make sense.
As the meeting closed, local residents called for more opportunities for community involvement in the educational process, such as a citizen committee that would work with the board of education and superintendent.
A parent indicated that formats such as the discussion last week would be effective means to address other issues.
Lehman said it is important for the school system to continue building a strong relationship with parents and community members. She noted that in local communities, everyone goes to many of the same places.
“Let’s move forward together,” Lehman said.
The Warren County Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the recommendation to consolidate one year early during its July 25 meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. at Warren County Middle School, located at 118 Campus Drive, Warrenton.
