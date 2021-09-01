Warren County native and performance poet Travis Kyng recently penned “Autumn (School Convocation)” in honor of teachers in general and in tribute to those who inspired him to pursue his love of writing.
The poem represents one of the latest steps in his ongoing growth as a poet, which have included performances of his works in Warren County, Raleigh and Durham, and the publication of a chap book, “20 for 20,” in 2020.
Born in Durham and raised in Warren County, Kyng is the son of Annie Bullock and Robert Bullock of the Manson/Drewry area. He is the sister of Tawanica Bullock of Warren County Cooperative Extension.
He recalled that he officially wrote his first poem in Miss London’s class as a freshman at Warren County High School. The class was studying Shakespeare’s poetry, and students were asked to write poems. Kyng recalls that he wrote a piece about his grandfather who passed away before Kyng was born.
That poem was not Kyng’s first venture into writing, though.
“I always wrote here and there,” he said.
As he was growing up, he assembled a collection of action figures. However, instead of just playing with them, he wrote scenes for them to perform. Kyng recalled recreating scenes from “The Godfather” series with Dragon Ball Z characters. He collected those scene plays in what became a thick notebook.
Kyng graduated from Warren County High School and later earned a degree in Mass Communications from North Carolina Central University in Durham. He originally planned to major in Business, but his professor Dr. Karen Keaton-Jackson convinced him to major in Mass Communications.
“She was one of the first teachers at college who took me under her wing and pushed me to move forward,” Kyng said.
He recalls that Keaton-Jackson also advised him that the first few lines of any poem must capture the reader’s attention.
Kyng’s career path and community involvement have included the Boys & Girls Club in Louisburg, serving as an instructor and mentor for the Dub C Rap Fest, and working with local students to guide them with their writing skills.
He considers Jan. 3, 2014 as the day when he became a serious poet. On the day before his sister’s birthday, a high school friend told him about Warren County Artists’ Market’s First Friday open mic. Kyng decided to go and gave his first poetry performance to an appreciative audience. He became a First Friday regular and then expanded his poetry performances to venues in the Raleigh/Durham area. In October 2016, he participated in his first poetry slam at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham.
“That was a solidification that I can do this,” Kyng said.
In 2018, he performed in his first play, “Pardon My Ashes,” by the Press Play Poets.
In recent years, he also wrote “Fourth Quarter 2015” about his first true muse, and he published his first chap book compilation of poetry, “20 For 20,” in 2020.
Kyng continues to participate in local seasonal poetry events and is active with the domestic violence and breast cancer awareness Higher Energy Revolving (H.E.R.) events. He also participates in workshops to learn more aspects of poetry while he continues to grow as a poet.
However, the regular activities and performances came to a halt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then, the Warren County Arts Council requested that he develop an education-themed poem to present to teachers for convocation to open the 2021-22 school year. Kyng said that the Arts Council was inspired by Amanda Gorman, the nation’s first Youth Poet Laureate, who presented “The Hill We Climb” during President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and wanted to share something along those lines with local teachers.
Kyng developed the concept of the seed or something growing, and the harvest. He thought of the season of autumn and the idea of personifying Autumn as a goddess from whom teachers could draw inspiration.
Kyng wrote his poem, “Autumn (School Convocation) over the course of three days, staying up late two nights and preparing a rough draft during his lunch break at his work in Durham. The poem refers to a range of school subjects and the theme of teachers inspiring today’s students as they inspired him.
“I wanted to have things resonate with teachers,” he said.
In the poem, Kyng describes autumn as an active season:
“When Autumn comes marching,
Like Paul Revere carrying the gospel of cyberpunk anime…”
As a student, he was a seed:
“I was a seed once…
Finding refuge in curriculum,
Spared me the heartbreak of learning that white noise is as fragile as broken sentences,
Not in the terms of forgotten periods like history,
But rather the era where me and you actually existed in a tug-a-war for my attention.”
The poem concludes as Kyng reveals that it was a teacher how enabled him to find purpose in his life:
“I guess I found purpose when a teacher first told me,
That words matter most,
When Autumn makes leaves fall from trees,
Why you’re in that classroom,
On first days of school…”
While Warren County Schools used a different format for the opening of the school year than the traditional convocation, Kyng was able to present his poem to teachers at Warren County High School and Warren County Middle School. He hopes to be able to present it for teachers and students at other schools.
When the COVID-19 pandemic eases, Kyng hopes to return to his previous activities, including poetry performances and community involvement, and he hopes to explore acting further.
Kyng is working to develop his next chap book of poetry. He has seen an evolution in his poetry from just a few years ago as he continues to mature as a poet.
“I have been able to bring out my emotions and am able to express my views,” Kyng said.
He draws inspiration from spending time with his peers, people his age, and observing what they are doing now. These interactions, his observations about life in general and the creative spirit that developed while he was growing up will enable him to continue to grow and mature as a poet.
“I have seen my evolution as a poet,” Kyng said. “I’m not where I want to be right now, but I have made tremendous leaps toward it.”
Travis Kyng’s chap book, “20 For 20,” is available through Amazon. Learn more about the poet on Facebook (Travis Kyng) and Instagram (Travis Kyng the Poet).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.