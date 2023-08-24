The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments has been awarded $264,000 by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency under the 2023 cycle of the Urgent Repair Program to assist residents in the counties of Warren, Franklin, Granville, Person and Vance.
The Urgent Repair Program finances emergency home repairs for homeowners who are elderly or have special needs and whose incomes are below 50 percent of the median for the area. Only repairs that address imminent threats to the life and/or safety of occupants of the dwelling unit or accessibility modifications will be performed under the program. A total of 20 households are projected to be assisted.
In the Urgent Repair Program, one or two critical problems may be repaired, but the entire house is not addressed. Examples of work typically done under this program include roof or HVAC system repair, well or septic system repairs, adding accessibility features like ramps, bathroom grab bars and wider doors.
The COG will provide assistance to those whose homes are selected for repairs, in the form of a loan. Homeowners will receive an unsecured deferred, interest-free loan, forgiven at a rate of $3,000 per year until the principal balance is reduced to zero. The maximum amount of the loan available is $12,000.
Applications are available starting Sept. 1 and must be returned to the COG office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3. Clients to be assisted will be selected by Jan. 1.
The application and program information are available on the Kerr-Tar Regional COG website at www.kerrtarcog.org or by calling 252-436-2040.
The funds provided by the NCHFA for the Urgent Repair Program come from the North Carolina Housing Trust fund.
