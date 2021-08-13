Two 2021 high school graduates are the first recipients of the Rosemary L. Lewis Scholarship, named in memory of Warren County Schools’ longtime Student Service director who passed away last year. Lewis worked with Warren County Schools from 1992-2018.
The scholarship recipients are Warren New Tech High School graduates Ja’Mes Wharton and Evynn Richardson. Wharton plans to attend North Carolina A&T State University with the goal of becoming a pediatric nurse. Richardson plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she plans to major in Art. She hopes to open a nonprofit organization promoting culture, community and creativity. Wharton and Richardson will receive scholarships in the amount of $2,500.
Dr. Linda Mason, retired Warren County Schools’ assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, said that Lewis requested that the scholarship be made available for students at Warren County’s three high schools — Warren County High School, Warren Early College High School and Warren New Tech High School — who plan to further their education at a four-year college or university.
Mason, who retired last year after more than 35 years with Warren County Schools, felt honored when her longtime friend and coworker asked her to served as scholarship fund chairperson and grateful to be able to carry out her wishes to develop the scholarship fund.
Mason said that as Student Service director, Lewis worked closely with Warren County Schools’ Exceptional Children program, Warren County Department of Social Services, parents and others to provide services to help youth succeed in school and in life. Lewis also served as the school system’s supervisor of counselors, nurses and social workers.
“She worked well with children who were more at risk and exceptional children,” Mason said. “She was very patient and tended to see the positive side of every child.”
Lewis worked with students of all ages, from kindergarten to high school.
Mason and Lewis had the opportunity to work in nearby offices for several years, allowing them to form a close bond.
For Mason, Lewis was an ideal person to serve as Student Service director, describing her as having a calming personality, and being a great listener and communicator.
“She was non-judgmental,” Mason said. “She worked closely with parents, the community and the Department of Social Services. She was a very caring, non-judgmental person.”
She described Lewis as dedicated to her role in helping students.
“She was a very dedicated hard worker. She really cared about students,” Mason said.
In addition to her work with Warren County Schools, Lewis was active in church and community efforts to assist area children and families, with everything from donations of shoes, coats and monetary contributions to serving as a mentor.
Mason noted that the Rosemary L. Lewis Scholarship Fund is geared toward students who not only plan to further their education beyond high school, but also want to give back to their community.
Mason described the scholarship as a fitting way to honor her late colleague and friend.
“She was a very dedicated and loyal employee of Warren County Schools,” Mason said. “Her work was much appreciated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.