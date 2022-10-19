The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a person(s) impersonating a law enforcement officer in the county. During these encounters, the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he/she followed the victim home and stated that he/she had an outstanding warrant. During the second incident the impersonator(s) was driving a white GMC Envoy with tinted windows and lettering on the front windshield when a traffic stop was performed.
The Sheriff's Office stated that if an unmarked car with blue lights attempts to pull you over, and you feel unsafe or uncertain it is a real law enforcement officer, you should turn on your flashers and drive to the nearest well-lit public parking lot or convenience store where there are other people around. You can also dial 911 to confirm it is an officer attempting to pull over your vehicle.
Anyone who has any information that might help locate the impersonators is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 252-257-3364 or on the tip hotline 252-257-1356.
