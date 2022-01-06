The Warren County Emancipation Proclamation Committee held its 157th Celebration of the United States Emancipation Proclamation Saturday, Jan. 1, at the Snow Hill Baptist Church. This year’s theme was “Emancipation for the Present Age: Passing the Mantle.”
The Emancipation Proclamation is a document signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 declaring the freedom of slaves of Confederate states that were not in Union hands. Freedom for the enslaved people was not immediate, but did allow the opportunity for black men to serve in the United States military. In 1865, when the Union won the Civil War, slaves in former Confederate states were freed.
This year’s celebration proved just as exciting and cherished as years in the past, and COVID-19 restrictions were in place promoting the safety of all in attendance. Elder Shondra Jordan of Mt. Peace Baptist Church set the tone for the program as she declared it, a celebration of freedom and implored the congregation to praise God for the victory!
The guest speaker for this year’s event was the Rev. Jimmie Hayes, Warren County native and minister of First Baptist Church of Stovall. Rev. Hayes referred to Jesus Christ as “The Great Emancipator.”
The Warren County Emancipation Proclamation Committee states that its three-fold purpose is to come together as a community to celebrate the freedom granted to African American slaves and to honor the US Colored Troops who fought with the Union Army, securing the Civil War victory validating the signing of the Emancipation by President Abraham Lincoln.
The Committee’s second purpose is to foster a spirit of unity and fellowship within the community while celebrating the goodness of God. Lastly, the committee interacts with youth, providing a historical and spiritual overview of the past, and opportunities to participate within the celebration.
The Warren County Emancipation Proclamation Committee’s work spans further than its annual Emancipation Celebration. Financially, the committee aids in supporting the Warren County Community Center in Warrenton, North Carolina Central Children’s Home in Oxford, and Shaw University and Shaw University Divinity School in Raleigh. During 2022, the committee plans to support other organizations in Warren County as well.
