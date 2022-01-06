T.A. JONES/The Warren Record

Members of the 2022 Emancipation Proclamation Committee are, from the left, front row: Paul Kearney, finance director; Elder Shonda D. Jordan and Carolyn Jordan, youth co-directors; and Shaquasia Young, secretary; back row: Jennifer Sims, treasurer; Larry M. Jones, Jr., president; and the Rev. Jimmie Hayes, vice president.