A July 26 Facebook post made by Warren County Middle School raised concerns among local parents about whether clear backpacks will be required in the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
The newspaper reached out to Warren County Schools’
chief communication and engagement officer, Heather Mallard, for clarification.
Mallard indicated that it was not the school system’s intent to require clear backpacks, but to make them available. She also noted that some principals would be making them mandatory at their school.
Mallard checked with each of the Warren County principals and at press time the following schools had responded back to her their intentions.
Vaughan Elementary: optional
Northside Elementary: optional
Warren County Middle: required
Warren County High: Clear backpack required. If you do not want to use the backpack provided, you may purchase a clear backpack of your own.
Please check The Warren Record website and Facebook page for up dates as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.