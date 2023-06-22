The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council monthly membership meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 28, at the Kennon House restaurant, located at 7001 Gasburg Rd., Valentines, Va. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., starting with a Dutch-treat dinner.
The program for this meeting will be presented by William Wilkins and Cory Wilkins from the Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Drone Team. They will present information about the drone program — using technology to aid in searches above and below the water.
Those planning to attend should RSVP Susie Deschenes (stugaville@gmail.com)by June 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.