Incident reports
• On March 14, United Rentals in Raleigh reported that a stolen Bobcat skid steer valued at $87,900 was located at a Hamlet Road, Hollister address.
• On April 5, Amber Courtney of Cookout Terrace, Macon, reported that a leaf blower had been stolen.
• On April 5, Jeanette Bell of Nocarva Road, Macon, reported a case of littering.
• On April 5, Tyrien Johnson of Lickskillet Road, Warrenton, reported that his pet had been stolen.
• On April 5, Henry Lloyd Dewald of Littletree Court, Littleton, reported a case of wire fraud from a department/discount store. An estimated $900 was reported stolen.
• On April 10, Anjo Noveno Tadeo of Davis Bugg Road, Warrenton, reported that his Republic of the Philippines passport with visa were stolen.
• On April 12, Ruby Downey of Downey Road, Warrenton, reported damage to property.
•On April 12, Talitha Nowajewski of Elmira, N.Y., reported that a grill valued at $1,000 was stolen from a US Hwy. 401 S., Warrenton, address.
