Northside K-8 School Principal Michelle Dunbar and Assistant Principal Amiee Richardson treated school staff members to breakfast on their first day back to school for the 2021-22 school year. The breakfast included an assortment of muffins, bagels, bacon egg and cheese biscuits, sausage biscuits and egg biscuits, yogurt, pastries, banana bread, cranberry bread, fresh fruit trays, snack bars, orange juice, water, bagels, croissants and cream cheese. Pictured, from the left, are Marsha Evans, Music teacher; Meiya Petitt, Curriculum/ Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coach; Michelle Dunbar, principal; Amiee Richardson, assistant principal; and Sanqueesha Henderson, Physical Education teacher.
