Do you have 90 seconds to learn something new about issues important in your life? Then tune in twice a month as Warren County Cooperative Extension presents Wake Up Warren!, a new online series of educational videos focusing on content related to agriculture, food and youth.
Extension Director Crystal Smith kicked off the series last week with a segment on nutrition. She made salad in a jar using some of her favorite ingredients, something that can be customized, done in advance and put in the fridge as a snack or meal that works for both adults and children.
Several people who saw the video have requested additional information such as nutrition values and more recipes, Smith said, which means the series is already achieving its goal of being educational and relevant.
Last fall, local Cooperative Extension staff received training in video production, Smith said. Now, they’re putting that knowledge to work.
Smith chose her salad topic thinking that some people may already be off of their New Year’s diets and may need something healthy and quick to eat on the go.
Future videos, presented by local Cooperative Extension staff on a rotating basis, will be about livestock and volunteers.
Watch for Wake Up Warren! segments on the Warren County Cooperative Extension YouTube channel and Facebook page on the second and fourth Friday of each month.
