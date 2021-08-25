Warren County is seeing a high rate of transmission of COVID-19 cases and the more contagious delta variant is here, Dr. Margaret Brake, health director, told county commissioners during an update at their work session on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
As of that date, the county had 28 active COVID cases, including 19 breakthrough cases, or those that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 remained unchanged at 20.
Brake said that, of the active cases, there had been nine new cases that day and there were six pediatric cases in the past two weeks in the age group of 0-17 years. Two of these cases were infants, and four were school-aged children.
During her report, Brake said that three Warren County residents were hospitalized ranging in age from 46-53.
Since last month’s update to the board, she said there had been a small increase in the county vaccination rate. Forty-eight percent of the local population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 45 percent of the population was fully vaccinated.
An ample supply of vaccines are available for those age 18 and older, Brake said, at the health department, local pharmacies and primary care practices, and HOPE Regional Medical Clinic in Warrenton has the Pfizer vaccine, which is available for those age 12 and older.
Brake recommended that people continue to follow prevention guidance as well as consult with their doctors if they have questions about whether or not to get the vaccine.
Regarding the booster vaccine, she said it is available for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and is currently only recommended for individuals who are immunocompromised. Booster vaccines will be offered to the general population after Sept. 20.
Brake encouraged everyone to get vaccinated; to get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms or think they have been exposed; and to wear masks or face coverings while at indoor public places, continue social distancing and hand washing.
As of late Monday, Aug. 23, the Warren County Health Department was reporting 47 active COVID-19 cases here.
