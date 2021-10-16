The LKG 911 Community Task Force is holding a free CPR and First Aid Workshop on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Lake Gaston Lions Club, 139 Stanley Rd., Henrico.
This workshop is intended to prepare citizens to react in a crisis until 911 services arrive. There is no testing or certification. CPR training covers adult, child and infant, use of an AED, and basic first aid for a variety of common incidents, such as snake bites, broken bones and burns.
Fifty seats are available. Register by Oct. 31 by contacting Peggy at 252-308-9588 or pgbenton16@gmail.com.
