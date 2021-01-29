The United Shiloh Missionary Baptist Association will convene its Church Union virtually via Zoom and teleconference at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. The theme is “Mission Is Possible.”
Presentations will include COVID-19 vaccine information by Dr. John Holt, a physician and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; and “You Matter” by the Rev. Hanna Broome, presiding elder of the Dunn-Lillington District.
Other participants will include the Rev. Rickie Bell, church union president; Cameron Harrell, Mitchell Baptist Church; Tayvon Kearney, Jordan Chapel Baptist Church; Frasier Williams, USMBA music director; the Rev. Carrie Alexander, church union secretary; and the Rev. Dr. Tony Cozart, USMBA moderator.
The Church Union may be accessed via Zoom at zoom.us. The meeting ID is 295 859 6380#. To access by teleconference, call 301-715-8592.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.