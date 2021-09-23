The Warren County Board of Education, during its Sept. 14 regular monthly meeting, took no action to change the school system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for student-athletes.
Earlier this month, the board voted to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for both Warren County Schools’ employees and student-athletes, citing reports from health officials that sports are among the school activities with the greatest risk for spreading the virus. Unvaccinated employees and student-athletes have until Oct. 9 to receive the first dose of a two-dose vaccine or to obtain a one-dose version. They have until Nov. 8 to receive the second dose of a two-dose vaccine.
The board action allows employees and student-athletes to apply for exemptions for medical or religious reasons. However, employees who do not receive the vaccine are required to be tested once a week under the school system’s COVID-19 testing program. Student-athletes who do not obtain the vaccine are required to test twice a week.
Vaccinated student-athletes are required to test once a week. Other students and school system employees may test voluntarily once a week.
During last week’s meeting, Board Chairwoman Jennifer Sims told the board about receiving calls from a number of parents who asked if the vaccine could be made optional. She noted that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those age 16 and up.
Sims asked the board to consider making the COVID-19 vaccine optional because full FDA approval has not been given for youth age 12-15. She emphasized that the vaccine would be strongly encouraged, and the requirement for student-athletes to be tested once a week would remain in place.
In response to school board questions, Heather Lawing, Warren County Schools’ chief communication and engagement officer, said that vaccinated student-athletes who are exposed to COVID-19 do not have to quarantine unless they show symptoms. On the other hand, unvaccinated student-athletes who are exposed must quarantine for 14 days, even if they test negative.
Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton told the board that guidance from the state’s Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit recommends cancellation of sports in counties where transmission rates are high, such as Warren County, unless student-athletes are vaccinated.
During the discussion, board member Ebony Talley-Brame said that she has heard from parents who said they don’t want their sons and daughters to play sports with youth who are not vaccinated. She asked board members to consider that COVID-19 carries a risk that a student-athlete could die if not vaccinated.
In response to board questions, Sutton said that Warren County coaches are working to plan meetings with parents to discuss the vaccine and testing recommendations. He added that a number of community organizations are planning to hold student vaccination events.
At several points during the discussion, Sims asked board members if they were ready to make a motion for potential vote. However, none was made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.