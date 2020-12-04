Teachers at local schools are among the teachers who were recently awarded Bright Ideas education grants from Halifax Electric Membership Corporation.
Halifax EMC awarded $7,279 in Bright Ideas grants to 10 local teachers to fund projects for their students. More than 570 students at schools in Warren and Halifax counties will benefit from these grants.
Teachers receiving the grant funds are as follows:
• Diane Colin of Vaughan Elementary School, $1,858 for “Don’t Stop the Music”
• Susan Joyce, Tatyana Jackson, Evonne Harrison and Cynthia Mills of Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School, $2,000 for high school distance learning writing tablets
• Pamela Richardson of Inborden Elementary School in Halifax County, $1,884 for “Learning New Moves”
• Jacquelyn Ruffin-Pittman, Tracy Brinkley, Kenya Clemonts and Joseph Cirpriano of Northwest Halifax High School in Halifax County, $1,536 for outdoor learning tents
Since the Bright Ideas grant program began in 1994, Halifax EMC has contributed more than $179,000 to local teachers.
Typically, these grants bring creative projects to life inside classrooms. However, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Halifax EMC has been flexible with the types of projects awarded to ensure that all students are able to benefit, whether they are in the classroom or learning remotely. Grants are awarded for projects in all subject areas, such as music, art, history, reading, science, math and more.
Halifax EMC is one of 26 electric cooperatives in North Carolina offering Bright Ideas grants to local teachers. Since 1994, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives collectively have awarded more than $12.9 million in Bright Ideas funding for nearly 12,359 projects supporting teachers and benefitting more than 2.5 million students.
Bright Ideas grant applications are accepted by Halifax EMC each year from April through mid-Septemer, and winning proposals are selected in a competitive evaluation process by a panel of judges. The application process will reopen for interested teachers in April 2021.
The Bright Ideas grant program is part of Halifax EMC’s ongoing commitment to building a brighter future through community support of education.
