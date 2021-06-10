The Annual Lake Gaston Association membership meeting will be held on Saturday, June 12, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lake Gaston Baptist Church, located on Hwy. 903 across from Subway Restaurant.
Steve Hoyle (aquatic plant management) will talk about Lyngbya, also known as Black Mat Algae. A question and answer period will follow.
Members will have the opportunity to vote on director nominations, and present issues and concerns to the board.
The meeting is open to the public, both members and non-members.
For more information, cemail info@lakegastonassoc.com or call 252-586-6577 or toll free 888-586-6577.
