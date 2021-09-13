Mike and Jimille Mills will host a Facebook Live virtual watch party Tuesday night as their daughter, Brooke Simpson, competes in the finals of "America's Got Talent."
Tuesday's Watch Party will be filmed from the Mills family's home in Hollister.
Jimmile Mills said last week that a Sept. 7 virtual watch party as Simpson appeared in the show's semifinal round drew some 130 viewers.
"They interacted and commented almost as if we were all together live," Jimille said.
As the finale approaches, the Mills encourage everyone in the community to be ready to vote for Simpson tomorrow night by downloading the "America's Got Talent" app. They can also vote at nbc.com/agtvote. Jimille noted that viewers may cast up to 10 votes on the app and another 10 votes through the website.
See a more complete article about the semifinal round in Wednesday's print edition of The Warren Record
The "America's Got Talent" performance show airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC. The results show airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.
