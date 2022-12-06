The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, two families and the local community are mourning the loss of two officers, Deputy Jose’ Angel DeLeon and Detention Officer Roy Carter, Jr.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, at approximately 6:03 p.m., the Warren County 911 Center was contacted regarding a traffic accident involving one of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles. Emergency units arrived to find the vehicle on fire.
The vehicle was located southbound on Hwy. 401, approximately one to two miles outside Warrenton. Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose’ Angel DeLeon was inside the vehicle. The fire was extinguished, and Deputy DeLeon was pronounced deceased at the scene by the medical examiner.
Deputy DeLeon was responding to an emergency call involving a firearm. He joined the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in January of 2021.
On Monday, Nov. 28, at approximately 6:48 p.m., the Warren County 911 Center received a call of a male person having a medical emergency at the Food Lion located in Norlina. Emergency units were dispatched to that location.
The male was identified as Roy Carter, Jr., a detention officer of the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken by ambulance to Maria Parham Health and transported to Duke Regional Hospital.
On Dec. 3, Officer Carter was removed from life support and passed away shortly after 7 p.m. He joined the Warren County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer in August of 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.